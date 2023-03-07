INDIALIFESTYLE

Free bus travel for women in B’luru on International Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will be providing free travel facility to all women passengers in all its bus services in the city on Wednesday (March 8).

An official release on Tuesday stated that the initiative is being taken to provide safe, secured transportation facilities for women and to promote public transportation.

As a large number of women use public transportation in the city, traffic congestion and air pollution in the city will be reduced and it will also improve mass transportation in the city.

The free travel will be provided in BMTC’s bus services including AC Vajra and Vayu Vajra (Airport) Services.

With a fleet size of 6,600 buses, BMTC currently has 5,567 schedules, covering 10.84 lakh kilometers in Bengaluru carrying an average of 29 lakh passengers every day.

