Ontario is celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III with a host of free festivities at Queen’s Park as well as free admission to a number of cultural attractions and provincial parks on May 6.

At 11:15 am, Ontario Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Premier Doug Ford, Speaker Ted Arnott, and Indigenous leaders will hold a flag raising ceremony, 21-gun salute, and drum circle at Queen’s Park. The ceremony will also include a special presentation of the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers. Members of the public are invited to attend; the event will also be available to view live on the Government of Ontario YouTube Channel.

Following the ceremony, ‘Coronation Celebration: A Fun Royal Fair’ will be held on the South Lawn of Queen’s Park from noon to 6 p.m. Free family fun activities will include carnival rides and live entertainment. A ‘Taste of Ontario’ will provide complimentary food and beverages from Ontario farmers and processors. The Coronation Celebration is open to the public, free of charge.

Extending the celebrations across the province, 10 major cultural attractions and 39 provincial parks will offer free admission for day use.

Cultural attractions offering free admission on May 6 include:

Art Gallery of Ontario

Fort William Historical Park

McMichael Canadian Art Collection

Niagara Parks’ Butterfly Conservatory and Floral Showhouse

Ontario Science Centre

Royal Botanical Gardens

Royal Ontario Museum

Sainte-Marie among the Hurons

Science North

Upper Canada Village

Participating provincial parks

In addition, 39 provincial parks across Ontario will be open and offer free admission to the public. Find the list of open parks at Ontario Parks.

Visitors will be able to book their day use permit at 26 parks that will be open on May 6 and participating in the advance daily vehicle permit service starting on May 1 at 7 a.m.