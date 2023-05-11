To kick off the spring fishing season, families, fishing enthusiasts and first-time anglers across Ontario can celebrate Mother’s Day with free fishing this weekend.

“Whether you’re new to fishing or an experienced angler, it’s a great way to bond with family this Mother’s Day weekend,” said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry.

“This is a fantastic way for families to get out and enjoy one of Ontario’s greatest natural resources – our beautiful lakes, rivers and streams,” he added.

Individuals who are fishing for free on the Mother’s Day weekend are reminded that all conservation licence catch limits, size limits, sanctuaries and all other fishing regulations and rules still apply.

Canadian residents taking part in free fishing periods need to carry identification issued by the provincial or federal government, showing name and date of birth.

Additional annual free fishing events coming up this year include Father’s Day weekend (June 17-18), and Family Fishing Week to celebrate Canada Day (July 1-9).

Outside of free fishing periods, most Canadians 18 and older, but under the age of 65 must have an Outdoors Card and a fishing licence.

All veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members residing in Ontario can enjoy free recreational fishing in the province any time of year.

Approximately 1.2 million licensed anglers spend $1.75 billion per year on recreational fishing in Ontario.