Free outdoor skate at Mississauga's Celebration Square

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
2

Mississauga is hosting a free outdoor skate at Celebration Square (300 City Centre Dr, Mississauga) this Saturday afternoon.

As a feature of the event, participants are invited to meet Members of Council and special guests as well as have their picture taken with Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie. Professional images can be downloaded for free after the event.

Attendees can also visit a wide selection of food trucks, watch a live ice carving, and enjoy DJ Savannah spin the latest hits.

For those that don’t have their own skates, free rentals are available from 2 to 4 p.m., while supply last. Coupons for a free hot drink from onsite food trucks will also be handed out, while supplies last.

The event begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 with a welcome from Mayor Crombie followed by a meet and greet with her and Members of Council. The Square will be open for sating at 3:30 p.m. While the official portion of event concludes at 4 p.m., the music, skating, food trucks and other activities will continue until 10 p.m.

Free underground parking available onsite.

