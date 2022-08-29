Peel Region’s free paper shredding event is back next month.

Residents in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon can drop in for free confidential paper shredding at three Community Recycling Centres (CRCs) in September.

What can be shredded?

Unbound paper, such as taxes, bills, income statements and personal information.

Dates and times are as follows:

Bolton CRC, 109 Industrial Road, Caledon – September 10, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Fewster CRC, 1126 Fewster Drive, Mississauga – September 17, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Heart Lake CRC, 420 Railside Drive, Brampton – September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Regular fees apply to all other items, Peel Region said in a news release.

Along with papers, residents can bring non-perishable food items to donate at a local food bank.