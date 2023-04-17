COMMUNITY

Free paper shredding in Peel Region

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Have paper and documents that need to be shredded? Peel is offering residents free confidential paper shredding at three Community Recycling Centres (CRCs) starting this month. 

The first will take place at Fewster Community Recycling Centre at 1126 Fewster Dr., Mississauga on April 29. The next one is scheduled at Bolton Community Recycling Centre at 109 Industrial Rd., Bolton on May 13. The third is at Heart Lake Community Recycling Centre at 420 Railside Dr., Brampton on June 3.

Paper shredding on these dates will be available during regular business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents can bring unbound paper documents such as taxes, bills, income statements and personal information. They may stay and watch as their confidential material is shredded.

The Region is urging residents to bring non-perishable food items to donate for a local food bank when they come to the paper shredding event.

Regular fees apply to all other items brought to the CRC for disposal.

