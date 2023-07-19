INDIA

Free ration supplied to 90% beneficiaries under NFSA, says Delhi Govt

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with Commissioner and Special Commissioner (Food & Supply ) to review the distribution of free ration under National Food Security Act (NFSA) to the beneficiaries in Delhi.

During the meeting, Hussain said that amidst the flood situation, the distribution of ration under NFSA to ration beneficiaries for the month of July 2023 was nearing completion.

The officials stated that around ninety percent of the ration quota had already been distributed to the beneficiaries.

It was further conveyed that the distribution of ration under NFSA for July 2023 had been provided free of cost to NFSA beneficiaries, including migrant beneficiaries, under the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) Scheme.

Hussain shared that under the ONORC scheme, Delhi has witnessed over 2.5 lakh migrant ration beneficiaries obtaining ration in the month of July through portability till date.

Hussain also directed the officers to ensure that FPS dealers did not indulge in other malpractices such as misbehaviour, diversion of food grains, hoarding, black-marketing, short dispensing of ration.

He said that if any of the dealers were found engaged in such malpractices, strict and swift action was taken against the erring FPS dealers as per the law.

2023071941999

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi reports 115 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

    Over 120 mn Americans across dozen states under air quality alerts...

    Cambodian PM quits FB after video deemed violent

    Assam : Teenager commits suicide after boyfriend leaks intimate pictures