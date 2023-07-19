Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with Commissioner and Special Commissioner (Food & Supply ) to review the distribution of free ration under National Food Security Act (NFSA) to the beneficiaries in Delhi.

During the meeting, Hussain said that amidst the flood situation, the distribution of ration under NFSA to ration beneficiaries for the month of July 2023 was nearing completion.

The officials stated that around ninety percent of the ration quota had already been distributed to the beneficiaries.

It was further conveyed that the distribution of ration under NFSA for July 2023 had been provided free of cost to NFSA beneficiaries, including migrant beneficiaries, under the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) Scheme.

Hussain shared that under the ONORC scheme, Delhi has witnessed over 2.5 lakh migrant ration beneficiaries obtaining ration in the month of July through portability till date.

Hussain also directed the officers to ensure that FPS dealers did not indulge in other malpractices such as misbehaviour, diversion of food grains, hoarding, black-marketing, short dispensing of ration.

He said that if any of the dealers were found engaged in such malpractices, strict and swift action was taken against the erring FPS dealers as per the law.

2023071941999