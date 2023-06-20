The ruling Congress workers on Tuesday staged staged a state-wide protest to condemn the central government’s alleged move of not selling rice which is in stock of the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The Congress’s protest demonstration was led by Dy Chief Minister and Congress State President D.K. Shivakumar at Freedom Park. They displayed placards against the central government and raised slogans against the BJP government at the centre. The protests were observed at all district headquarters.

Addressing protesters, Shivakumar said: “We have decided to make the state hunger free and plan to provide 10 kg rice through ‘Anna Bhagya Scheme’. However, the centre is obstructing the implementation of the scheme. The people should teach BJP a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha, panchayat and corporation elections.”

“Even if the centre is not giving rice, we will procure it from other states for the people. We are not asking for free rice from centre. They are refusing it on the pretext of changed policy.

“Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa had stated that even if a gram lesser than promised quantity is given, they will stage protests. I ask Yediyurappa, ex-chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, why they have not ensured that Rs 15 lakh are deposited to bank accounts? Why has the income of farmers not doubled? They have to stage a protest against BJP President J.P. Nadda and PM as the Acche Din (good days) are not ensured,” Shivakumar stated.

When Sonia Gandhi was the Chairman of UPA government and Manmohan Singh was the PM, the Food Security Act was implemented and the right to food was ensured by distributing rice to the people.

Reacting strongly to Congress protests and it criticism of central government, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “If the Congress Chief Minister has the capacity let him procure the rice from wherever he can and provide 10 kg rice along with five kg rice which is provided free of cost by the centre. In total, he should provide 15 kg.”

The BJP leaders staged the protest near Anand Rao Circle. They were arrested and later released. Bommai said: “You are not capable of providing promised free rice and resort to protest. Did people elected you to protest? This government is run by liars and sly people. The government tells blatant lies and cheats people. Don’t you have any shame? Don’t you have the responsibility? This is an irresponsible government.”

He said that electricity bills have also been hiked and people and industrialists can not pay their bills. “The buses are going to stop plying in future. People as well as school children are protesting as the scheduled buses are being cancelled,” Bommai said.

“The central government is always there for the state at the times of crisis. It has helped the state during the Covid and floods. You (Congress) are spreading lies that the centre is not providing rice. The five kg of rice which is given to the poor is being provided by the centre. Without any preparation you announced the scheme and now are blaming the centre?” Bommai said.

