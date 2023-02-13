COMMUNITY

For those who are interested in attending, tickets are still available for Hazel McCallion’s state funeral, tomorrow at 11 a.m., at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

Tickets are free of charge. They are available at ticketmaster.ca/event/10005E3AD52F31A6 and are required to enter the building.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Government of Ontario’s YouTube channel with closed captions and American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation.

McCallion served 12 consecutive terms as Mayor of Mississauga.

In lieu of flowers, the McCallion family has asked that donations be made to Trillium Health Partners Foundation or to the Hazel McCallion Charitable Foundation for Arts, Culture and Heritage.

For more details about memorial information, please visit, Mississauga.ca/Hazel.

