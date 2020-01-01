Free Wi-Fi on GO transit

With most people working from home and students studying online few are traveling anywhere so I don’t see the point of this now. I guess GO transit is using this time to get their house in order. What they ought to think about is the high cost of using GO buses and trains. When are we going to get a break on that?
Raja, Markham
Your opinion counts! Guidelines: All letters to the editor are welcome and will be considered for publication or posting online. You may email to editor@canindia.com; mail letters to 478 Dundas Street West, P.O. Box 30003, Oakville ON L6H 7L8 or fax letters to 905-673-6636. Letters should be timely, addressed to the editor and signed including letter writer’s city and province/state. The word limit is 400 words. We reserve the right to edit and/or trim letters when necessary. ANONYMOUS LETTERS WILL NOT BE PUBLISHED.