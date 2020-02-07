Freebies deliver demographies to AAP in Delhi polls

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Men, women, youth, rural folk, urban folk, forward and backward classes, minorities, locals and migrants — the strategy of benefit schemes for virtually every section of voters appears to have paid rich dividends for the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections which was held on Saturday.

Data from the IANS-CVoter Exit Poll released immediately after the polling ended show that the ruling party has cornered 50.6 per cent of votes and is poised to storm back to power yet again.

But what is even more interesting is that the AAP has scored consistently among 11 major demographics. While it was perceived that women voters are more inclined towards the AAP, due to schemes such as free bus rides, the exit poll shows that almost equal proportion of men (49.3 per cent) have voted as have women (50.6 per cent).

Even across age groups, the AAP has scored consistently with a high of 52.2 per cent in 18-22 age group to a low of 46.1 per cent in the above 50 age group.

Going by the education levels of voters too, AAP has scored a high of 54.7 per cent among illiterate voters and 44.9 per cent among qualified professionals.

The ruling party enjoys the same level of backing (37.8 per cent to 55.9 per cent) among people from different occupations, including housewives.

While people from all social backgrounds have endorsed AAP, Muslims have given the highest level of support with 61 per cent voters backing the party. The voting percentage levels range between a low of 44.7 per cent and a high of 60.8 per cent across various social groups.

As part of its poll promises, the AAP has offered a number of freebies to the people of Delhi. Schemes likes free power, WiFi, free bus rides for women and a host of initiatives in the health and education sectors have endeared the party led by Arvind Kejriwal to the people of Delhi.

–IANS

pvn/arm