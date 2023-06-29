Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday once again slammed Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena over his “Delhiites are accustomed to receiving freebies” remark and termed him an “outsider”.

“The people of Delhi are hardworking individuals who have made significant efforts to improve the city. Sir LG, you come from outside and may not fully understand Delhi and its people. Please do not disrespect the people of Delhi,” tweeted Kejriwal.

Stating that his government was not involved in any kind of corruption like others, the AAP convener said, “The Delhi government does not engage in corruption like other governments. It saves money and provides convenience to the people. Why are you troubled by this?” he asked.

Earlier, the AAP had blamed the L-G for the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

Kejriwal had even demanded his resignation citing concerns about law and order.

Besides, the party had also accused the L-G of taking credit for Delhi government’s works.

