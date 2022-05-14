As part of the Congress’s revamped strategy, images of freedom fighters – in addition to party stalwarts – figure in posters flanking the streets of Udaipur where its three-day conclave ‘Chintan Shivir’ is underway and are catching the attention.

Besides the Gandhi family, leaders, and party presidents, pictures of freedom fighters like Subhash Chandra Bose, Sarojini Naidu among others can also be seen in the posters.

Earlier, posters of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Gandhi family members besides CM or party presidents would dominate the camps and conventions. However, this time, the freedom fighters have been given equal importance, sources said.

According to them, the change follows BJP’s criticism that Congress only remembers select leaders and ignores the contributions made by leaders like P.V Narasimha Rao, Subhash Chandra Bose, Lala Lajpat Rai and other freedom fighters.

So, this time, the grand-old party has given a befitting reply, though silently, to the allegations of nepotism through these posters, said a political analyst.

At several places, posters of Narasimha Rao can be seen with Manmohan Singh, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar with Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, Lal Bahadur Shastri with Dr Rajendra Prasad, Bhagat Singh with Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi with Lala Lajpat Rai, Subhash Chandra Bose with Rabindra Nath Tagore and Sarojini Naidu have been displayed.

Meanwhile, Ajay Maken, State in-charge said: “The party has always recognised and remembered the freedom fighters. BJP and RSS was never seen far and wide in the freedom struggle.”

