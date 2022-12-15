Sub-zero night temperatures with morning mist on Thursday forced people to remain indoors till the morning hours in Kashmir and Ladakh region.

The weather was dry and very cold in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh during the last 24 hours.

“Dry, cold weather with mainly clear sky and morning mist is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Night temperatures dropped below the freezing point as locals in Kashmir and Ladakh chose to remain indoors to avoid frost till sunrise.

Srinagar had minus 3.2, Pahalgam minus 5.6 and Gulmarg minus 3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 16.2, Kargil minus 11.6 and Leh minus 10.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 7.1, Katra 7.5, Batote 5.2, Banihal 3.8 and Bhaderwah 2 as the minimum temperature.

