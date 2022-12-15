INDIALIFESTYLE

Freezing night temperature forces people to remain indoors in Kashmir, Ladakh

NewsWire
0
0

Sub-zero night temperatures with morning mist on Thursday forced people to remain indoors till the morning hours in Kashmir and Ladakh region.

The weather was dry and very cold in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh during the last 24 hours.

“Dry, cold weather with mainly clear sky and morning mist is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Night temperatures dropped below the freezing point as locals in Kashmir and Ladakh chose to remain indoors to avoid frost till sunrise.

Srinagar had minus 3.2, Pahalgam minus 5.6 and Gulmarg minus 3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 16.2, Kargil minus 11.6 and Leh minus 10.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 7.1, Katra 7.5, Batote 5.2, Banihal 3.8 and Bhaderwah 2 as the minimum temperature.

20221215-095802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pinarayi Vijayan the ‘final word’ in Kerala’s development?

    Final disposal of disqualification plea against 10 Goa MLAs on Dec...

    Nitish govt reshuffles bureaucracy in Bihar

    Conway’s Chennai connect began several years before he became a part...