Freezing temperatures continue in Ladakh and Kashmir valley

Dry, cold weather continued in J&K and Ladakh during the last 24 hours as water bodies froze partially in the valley on Thursday.

“Dry, cold weather with partly cloudy sky continued in J&K and Ladakh during the last 23 hours. Dry weather with partly cloudy sky is likely to continue during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Major water bodies like the Dal, Nigeen and Manasbal lakes froze partially due to continued sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir valley.

Srinagar had minus 2.8, Pahalgam minus 3.6 and Gulmarg minus 2.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In the Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 12.1 and Leh minus 8.2 as the minimum temperatures.

