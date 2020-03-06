Freida Pinto: Representation matters

Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS) Actress Freida Pinto feels representation matters, and says that normalising can only be achieved when we start young.

“Representation Matters! In 2008, when ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ was released I knew how important that film would be in the way the South Asian narrative would be viewed for the better. I felt so lucky to be part of it. It would mean more opportunities and more acceptance. But that alone was not going to be enough. Because “normalising” can only achieve scale when we start young,” Freida said in her Instagram post.

The actress is glad that she is part of Disney Junior animated series “Mira, Royal Detective” – a mystery-adventure show is inspired by the cultures and customs of India.

“Being part of ‘Mira, Royal Detective’ is one of my proudest achievements to date. I get to play Queen Shanti who appoints a kind, empathetic, intelligent and confident little girl named Mira to be the Royal detective to her kingdom. This show is groundbreaking on many levels – first of it’s kind ever in the animation world, an all South Asian voiceover cast and the best part NO APU accents. Thank you very much,” she added.

The actress continued: “I couldn’t help but tear up at the premiere watching the littlest of little kids of all races and ethnicities, to their teenage siblings and their parents completely enthralled while watching ‘Mira, Royal Detective’. Thank you Disney Junior for putting your time, resources and sincere efforts in making this adorable little animation series that I predict is gonna be monumental in shaping culture.”

Set in the fictional land of Jalpur, it follows life of Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen.

The series features an all-star cast of prominent South Asian actors including Jameela Jamil, Kal Penn, Freida, Hannah Simone, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aasif Mandvi and Aparna Nancherla amongst others. It will also introduce 16-year-old newcomer Leela Ladnier as the voice of Mira. The show will air in India on Disney Channel India from March 20.

