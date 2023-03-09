WORLD

Freight train derailment injures 3 in West Virginia

A CSX freight train derailed after it struck a rockslide in the US state of West Virginia, injuring three crew members and spilling diesel fuel into a nearby river.

All four of the train’s locomotives and nine empty coal cars derailed on Wednesday, CSX Transportation, a freight railroad company, said in a statement.

According to the statement, the locomotive caught fire, but all three crew members were safe and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“An unknown quantity of diesel fuel and oil spilled into the New River from the derailed locomotives,” the company said.

Environmental measures will be deployed though no hazardous materials were transported by the train, it added.

CSX spokesperson Sheriee Bowman told CNN that 22 empty rail cars derailed and “the incident posed no danger to the public”.

Wednesday’s incident came about a month after a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed and caught fire near East Palestine, Ohio, releasing potentially dangerous chemicals into the air and water.

The Federal Rail Administration says it’s actively monitoring Wednesday’s derailment and said that the fire has been extinguished.

The administration said it occurred on an Amtrak route, so residual delays may be expected.

