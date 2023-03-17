A freight train carrying corn syrup derailed in the US state of Arizona, the rail provider said, after initial reports said the train may have hazardous materials onboard.

Railway company BNSF Railway said in a statement on Thursday that the train derailed near Topock, close to Arizona’s border with California, reports Xinhua news agency.

Approximately eight cars were reported to be derailed, the company confirmed, adding that “there were no injuries as a result of the derailment and preliminarily reports indicate there are no hazardous materials involved”.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to the statement.

The company said that it is one of North America’s leading freight transportation companies, with a rail network of 32,500 route miles in 28 US states and three Canadian provinces.

While no spills have been reported, Mohave County sheriff deputies initially reported that the train could have been carrying hazardous materials, according to local media reports.

The US National Transportation Safety Board and BNSF Railway are actively responding to the crash, the reports added.

The incident came after a string of recent train derailments in the country.

The state of Ohio sued railroad Norfolk Southern on Tuesday over a train derailment in the state’s East Palestine last month.

A Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine on February 3, which resulted in a significant fire and hazardous materials release in the area.

Another freight train operated by the company derailed near Piedmont in Alabama last week.

