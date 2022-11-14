WORLD

Freight train derails in Australia’s Victoria

A freight train derailed in the Australian state of Victoria on Monday morning, leaving a number of carriages in a pile-up with no injuries reported.

Pictures and aerial footage taken by local media showed that at least 20 carriages were strewn across the tracks in the aftermath of the derailment, with several of them piling up on top of one another, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to a statement by the Australian Rail Track Corporation, the derailment occurred between Inverleigh and Gheringhap, at about 5.30 a.m., southwest of the state capital Melbourne.

“The service derailed with containers displaced on both sides of the track and some within an adjoining paddock,” said the government-owned freight network operator.

It added that the incident has resulted in the closure of the Melbourne-Adelaide rail corridor.

Victoria’s State Emergency Service confirmed to Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that nobody was hurt in the incident and there were no dangerous goods onboard.

“Vision shows water over the tracks but authorities are yet to determine the cause,” ABC reported.

20221114-135003

