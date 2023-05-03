WORLD

Freight train derails in Russia’s Bryansk region

NewsWire
0
0

A freight train derailed in Russia’s southwestern Bryansk region, the Russian Railways said.

“Today (Tuesday) at 19:47 (local time) on the non-electrified single-track Snezhetskaya-Beliye Berega in the Bryansk region, a locomotive and about 20 wagons of a freight train were derailed due to illegal interference in the work of railway transport,” it said on its Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Traffic at the scene was suspended, Xinhua news agency reported.

The information was confirmed by the region’s governor Alexander Bogomaz. According to him, an unidentified explosive device went off near the Snezhetskaya station.

On Monday, an explosive device also went off on the tracks in the Bryansk region. As a result, a locomotive and seven wagons of a freight train derailed, but no one was injured.

20230503-060202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-origin charged over workplace safety lapses in Singapore

    Crisis in Gaza political: Palestinian PM

    Sweden may struggle to reach climate goals by 2030: Minister

    New Zealand to offer humanitarian aid to quake-hit Turkey, Syria