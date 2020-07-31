French authorities given powers to enforce outdoor masks

Paris, July 31 (IANS) French Health Minister Olivier Veran announced on Friday that local authorities may enforce the wearing of face masks in outdoor spaces to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the country.

“This decision can be taken locally, depending on the situation of the epidemic in each region,” the BBC quoted Veran as saying in a tweet.

The French government has already made face masks compulsory in all enclosed public spaces, including public transport and shops.

President Emmanuel Macron declared a “first victory” over the virus in June and has ended the national state of emergency, but local outbreaks remain.

France reported 1,377 new coronavirus infections on Thursday.

France, one of Europe’s hardest-hit countries, has so far recorded 222,469 cases and 30,241 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

–IANS

