WORLD

French authorities launch probe into Ferrero salmonella outbreak

NewsWire
0
0

A preliminary investigation was opened in Paris on Thursday following complaints alleging salmonella poisoning in children, who had consumed Kinder chocolates produced by Ferrero, the Italian confectionery giant, the Paris Prosecutor’s Office said.

The investigation was opened on the counts of “involuntary attacks on physical integrity” and “endangering the lives of others,” the French daily Le Figaro reported, citing the Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday.

A formal complaint was filed on May 19 by the consumer organisation Foodwatch based on several reports from the families of victims, Xinhua news agency reported.

The authorities in Belgium have also been investigating the Ferrero group and its Kinder chocolates since April 11.

A factory in Arlon in southeast Belgium that produces the entire range of Kinder chocolates has now been closed indefinitely, Le Figaro said.

The Ferrero group is suspected of delaying alerts to the authorities and failing to recall its products when salmonella was first detected in the Arlon factory on December 15, 2021.

According to Ferrero, the contamination was likely caused by a faulty filter in a dairy butter tank.

On June 2, the French public health agency reported 118 cases of salmonellosis in the country. The average age of the victims was four years. The infections were allegedly caused by Kinder chocolates produced in Arlon.

According to the agency, 22 people were hospitalised, but no deaths have been reported.

The French authorities have also been investigating a series of Escherichia coli (E.coli) poisoning cases in children linked to a batch of pizzas produced by Buitoni, a Nestle company.

20220610-021801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thailand readies to reopen Phuket on Thursday

    Red Cross confirms readiness to facilitate prisoner exchanges in Yemen

    Pak-China joint ventures face hurdles

    YouTube now highlights most replayed parts of videos