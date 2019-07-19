French cheese, pastry and wine delight at first ever French Food Market

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) There was smoked aubergine with mint on sourdough, avocado mousse with dill and capers, assorted cheeses, viennoiserie or French pastry and of course, French wine.

At its first ever French Food Market, held on the embassy premises earlier this month, the Embassy of France in New Delhi, uncorked the gastronomic delights to a full house.

Organised by the Business France India, the French Trade and Investment Commission, the event saw over 20 French brands under one roof for 150 Indian importers.

Ambassador of France to India, Alexandre Ziegler, who inaugurated the Food Market, said that imports of French food items to India have risen by over 20 per cent.

“Food is both a culture and a business, and a very important economic sector in France. We believe there is space for more food products being imported into India and also produced locally,” he said on the occasion.

With the ambience of a French food market, with chefs serving up different delights, the event was a big hit.

The Food Market showcased a complete range of French products, including, Delifrance — a bakery company that produces ‘French style’ bakery, savoury and snacking products in over 100 countries; President Cheese – one of the world’s premiere cheesemakers and the top brand of Brie in France; Maison Chaudun – one of the top chocolate and confectionery brands; Yabon – a top French brand that makes Vanilla rice pudding, vanilla dairy dessert; Compagnie des Saveurs – a top brand for dry fruits; Bonheur – that specialises in syrups, Bonne Maman – a maker of top quality conserves, marmalades, compotes, chilled desserts and cakes; Gavottes – maker of crispy crepes, and many other brands.

Executive Pastry Chef, Benoit Vidal, served French specialities, ranging from savouries and dips to and patisserie to the guests.

–IANS

rn/pgh/