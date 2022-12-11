SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

French coach Deschamps not looking beyond semis against ‘historic’ Morocco

NewsWire
0
0

France coach Didier Deschamps refused to look beyond next week’s World Cup semifinal with Morocco when asked about his future.

Speaking to the press after France’s 2-1 win against England in a thrilling quarterfinal, the coach, whose contract is up at the end of the tournament said: “I will be manager for the semifinal and after that we will see. I don’t know everything in advance. We will tackle that later.”

He gave a lot of merit to his side’s win, which came thanks to a first half shot from Aurelien Tchouameni and a second half header from Olivier Giroud, while Harry Kane scored one penalty and then missed another that would have taken the game into extra time.

“England have a very, very good team. We put up a good fight. I regret we gave them a penalty and then gave them another penalty,” the coach was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

“Credit to my team, we showed some very good things and can still be dangerous. We also have great quality, impressive mental strength and great experience. It was always going to come down to small details and luckily tonight it went our way,” he commented.

The coach also spoke about the semifinal, which will be against Morocco, who stunned Portugal in Saturday’s other quarterfinal.

“Few people expected to see Morocco in the semifinal, they have surprised everyone and have deserved to be there. We very much respect our opponents and to get this far they have deserved it. No one can take that away from them,” he said.

“Morocco will be very, very difficult to beat. It is fantastic what they have achieved. They have played and beaten some of the best teams in the world. It is a historic achievement,” added Deschamps.

20221211-091401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RF Development League: FC Goa edge past Mumbai City 1-0

    Blasters intensify hunt for new coach before season starts

    India clinch record eighth SAFF Championship title (Ld)

    Mueller, Hummels recalled to Germany’s Euro 2020 squad