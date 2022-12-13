INDIA

French farmers leader who came to attend Kisan Sabha meeting to be deported

French farmers movement leader Christian Jisil, who arrived at the Kochi airport early on Tuesday, was stopped by immigration officials and was to be sent back.

Jisil arrived on a tourist visa and was expecting to take part in the meeting of the All India Kisan Sabha being held in Trissur.

According to the rules, anyone arriving to the country on a tourist visa cannot take part in political meetings.

As Jisil arrived on an airline from the Middle East, he would beput on a flight to the airport he came from.

