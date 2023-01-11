INDIALIFESTYLE

French Film Festival ‘Women Directors from France’

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANSlife) From January 9-23 in New Delhi, five films by women directors will be screened as part of the celebration of “Women Directors from France” organised by the French Institute in India (IFI) and the Embassy of France.

The festival strives to highlight the varied and brilliant voices of women in the film industry with an exceptional mix of known and up-and-coming directors. The roster features a wide variety of genres and styles, from thought-provoking documentaries to devastating dramas.

What: French Film Festival “Women Directors from France”

When: 9th/ 11th/ 17th/ 18th & 23rd January 2023

Jan 9 at 7 p.m: Real Love (C’EST ÇA L’AMOUR) Directed by Claire Burger

Jan 11 at 7 p.m: Atlantics (ATLANTIQUE) Directed by Mati Diop

Jan 17 at 7 p.m: A Radiant Girl (UNE JEUNE FILLE QUI VA BIEN) Directed by Sandrine Kiberlain

Jan 18 at 7 p.m: The Crossing (LA TRAVERSÉE) Directed by Florence Miailhe

Jan 23 at 7 p.m: Skies of Lebanon (SOUS LE CIEL D’ALICE) Directed by Chloé Mazlo

Where: India Habitat Centre, Stein Auditorium, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230111-105005

