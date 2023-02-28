The French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet on Tuesday resigned from his post amid allegations of sexual misconduct and a damning audit commissioned by the country’s sports ministry.

“Nol Le Graet announced this Tuesday, February 28 to the Executive Committee of the French Football Federation his decision to leave office,” the federation said in a statement.

“Philippe Diallo, vice-president, will act as interim president of the FFF until June 10, 2023, the date of the next federal assembly,” it added.

The 81-year-old, who joined the FFF in 2011, was provisionally suspended as FFF President in January after a government-mandated audit of his management practices accused him of moral and sexual harassment.

A sports agent has accused the president of the French soccer federation of improper conduct over several years.

Le Great has also faced criticism of late for publicly denouncing the managerial abilities of national legend Zinedine Zidane, saying he “wouldn’t even have taken his call” had the 1998 World Cup winner expressed interest in succeeding Didier Deschamps as national team coach.

