French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has said that he aims to bring down the country’s annual inflation rate to 5 per cent by the beginning of 2023.

Presenting the government’s economic objectives at a debate on the protection of companies, Le Maire said that he wanted to reduce inflation to 4 per cent by the end of 2023 and 2 per cent in 2024, reports Xinhua news agency.

He acknowledged that the price increases “generate anxiety” for households.

“It is not just an economic difficulty, it is a social difficulty, a political difficulty. People feel taken by the throat … and that is how political crises start,” the Minister said.

In September, the country’s consumer price index increased by 5.6 per cent year-on-year after 5.9 per cent in August, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies.

20221021-082804

