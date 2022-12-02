HEALTHWORLD

French govt calls on high-risk groups to get 2nd Covid booster shot

NewsWire
0
2

French government spokesperson Olivier Veran has called on high-risk groups to get another booster shot against Covid-19 ahead of the holiday season.

As former health minister, Veran told RMC-BFMTV radio that only 20 per cent of high-risk groups in France have received their second booster shots amid a new wave of Covid-19 and the seasonal flu epidemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

“If you are 60 years old and over, if you are a carrier of a disease or if you are in daily contact with fragile or elderly people, get vaccinated against Covid if you are not up-to-date with your booster shots,” the former health minister said.

“It will limit the risk of complications and hospitalisation,” he added.

There is currently a subvariant that is spreading fast in France, he underlined. “We have an increase of more than 20 per cent in intensive care units linked to Covid-19, which weakens our health system,” he said.

According to French immunologist Brigitte Autran, BA.5, the subvariant of the original Omicron subvariant of Covid-19 that has been prevalent in France, has already been replaced with the BQ.1.1 subvariant.

The French public health agency announced on Thursday that almost 70,000 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours in France.

20221202-080004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parental consent not needed for offline classes in Delhi

    BPCL extends ex-gratia period for frontliners falling to Covid

    Scientific call: CDC chief overrules panel endorses Covid boosters for front-line...

    Global Covid caseload tops 490.6 mn