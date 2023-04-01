WORLD

French inflation slowed to 5.3% in March

NewsWire
0
0

A surge in France’s consumer price index (CPI) in March slowed down to 5.3 per cent year-on-year, from 6.3 per cent in February, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) said in a preliminary report.

“This decrease in inflation should result from a slowdown in energy prices,” INSEE said.

According to the preliminary report, energy prices in France should increase by 4.9 per cent year-on-year in March, compared with 14.1 per cent in February, reports Xinhua news agency.

The spike in petroleum product prices already decelerated sharply in February, due to a slowdown in prices of diesel, petrol, and liquid fuels.

However, food prices, including fresh food, will keep rising, by 16.6 per cent in March, INSEE added.

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, chief of France’s central bank, warned at the beginning of March that inflation will persist in France over the next two to three years.

It should reach its peak in the first half of this year, but could be halved by December, he said.

20230401-090402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Ukraine developing missile systems to deliver nuke weapons’

    Pakistan reports 78 new Covid cases

    Ran out of food & money, Indian students queue up outside...

    Kazakh president accepts government’s resignation