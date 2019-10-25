French minister visiting India to co-host 2nd ISA assembly

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) French Deputy Minister for Ecological and Inclusive Transition Brune Poirson is visiting India to co-preside over the second Assembly of the International Solar Alliance here on Thursday.

Poirson, who is on a three-day India visit from Wednesday, will co-president the ISA event along with Raj Kumar Singh, Minister of State (IC) of Power, and New and Renewable Energy.

The International Solar Alliance brings together 80 States and offers concrete solutions that help reduce the cost of solar installations, particularly in developing countries.

The French minister is to call on Singh for deepening the India-France cooperation in renewable energy, and ways to strengthen the International Solar Alliance with member countries.

She will also meet Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, to follow up on climate commitments.

This meeting is also aimed to prepare the COP25 Climate Change and the COP15 Biodiversity conferences.

During her visit, Poirson will also interact with members of India’s civil society committed reducing plastic pollution.

On Wednesday, in Mumbai, she will join UN awardee, lawyer and citizen activist, Afroz Shah, for plogging. She will also meet Saurabh Gupta, founder of Earth5R NGO in Powai, said a French Embassy statement.

