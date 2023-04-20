BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

French MNC SAFRAN’s chief calls on PM Modi

NewsWire
0
0

Ross McInnes, Group Chairman of French multinational company SAFRAN, that designs, develops and manufactures aircraft as well as rocket engines, had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PMO said on Thursday.

According to official sources, during the meeting on Wednesday, McInnes discussed partnerships in defence and space sectors with Modi.

“Yesterday, Mr. Ross McInnes, the Group Chairman of SAFRAN called on the PM Narendra Modi. Fast growing Indian aviation market provides immense scope for companies working in this sector. They also discussed technological partnership with Safran in defence and space,” the PMO’s tweeted about the meeting.

SAFRAN also specialises in various aerospace and defence-related equipments and their components.

20230420-184202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gujarat partners with Vedanta, Foxconn to set up semi-conductor, display manufacturing...

    Reliance Nippon Life Insurance FY22 net profit up 30% YoY

    Seeing kids in India learn via tech makes my heart sing:...

    Coal production rises 13% to 90 mn tonnes in Jan 2023