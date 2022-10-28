SPORTSBADMINTONWORLD

French Open badminton: Satwik-Chirag beat Takuro-Kobayashi to reach semis

NewsWire
0
0

India’s top men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat former world champions Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan to reach the semifinals of French Open 2022 BWF Super 750 tournament, here on Friday.

The seventh-seeded men’s doubles pairing beat world No.1 Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi of Japan 23-21, 21-18 here at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin on Friday.

Up against Japanese top seeds Takuro and Yugo, the 2021 men’s doubles world champions and the seventh-seeded Chirag and Satwiksairaj put up a masterful display to win 23-21, 21-18 in 49 minutes.

The Indian duo will be up against the South Korean pair of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho in the semifinals on Saturday.

The world No.8 pair of Chirag and Satwiksairaj began strong and raced to a 20-16 lead but Takuro and Yugo saved four game points to draw level at 20-all. However, the Commonwealth Games 2022 champions held their nerves to take the all-important lead.

The second game proved equally engaging as Hoki and Kobayashi, currently, t’e top men’s doubles pair in the world badminton rankings, looked primed to draw level with an 18-16 lead but the Indian pair won five points on the trot to close out the contest.

It was Chirag and Satwiksairaj’s third win against the Japanese pair in four meetings.

20221028-200404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fazza Dubai Para-Badminton: Manisha-Mandeep make winning start in quest for 4th...

    BWF Rankings: Lakshya Sen achieves career-best eighth spot

    CWG 2022: Eyes on Sindhu, Lakshya, men’s doubles pair to salvage...

    BWF cancels Hong Kong, Macau Open due to Covid-19