Reigning world and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen clinched the men’s singles title at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament after beating fellow Dane Rasmus Gemke, here on Sunday.

The 28-year-old produced a masterful performance to take the title in straight games (21-14, 21-15), falling to his knees in jubilation after 43 minutes of play.

With this win, Axelsen became the most successful player on the men’s world tour, overtaking Japan’s Kento Momota with 16 wins in 21 finals compared to Momota’s 15 from 21. On the other hand, Gemke has yet to win a game from the maestro but will be happy with his improving form after an injury-plagued 2021 season.

The star badminton player thanked everyone for their support.

“French Open 2022 Champion! Thank you so much for all your support as always. Both at the stadium and here on SoMe. Also a big thanks to my coach PK and my team for their hard work as always! Last but not least, thanks to my sponsors for your continued support,” said Axelsen in a tweet.

He also congratulated his countryman and is looking forward to returning back to home.

“A big congrats to Gemke on a great week as well! Now I cannot wait to get back to my girls at home. See you Paris,” he said.

