SPORTSBADMINTONWORLD

French Open badminton: Viktor Axelsen clinches men’s singles title

NewsWire
0
0

Reigning world and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen clinched the men’s singles title at the French Open 2022 badminton tournament after beating fellow Dane Rasmus Gemke, here on Sunday.

The 28-year-old produced a masterful performance to take the title in straight games (21-14, 21-15), falling to his knees in jubilation after 43 minutes of play.

With this win, Axelsen became the most successful player on the men’s world tour, overtaking Japan’s Kento Momota with 16 wins in 21 finals compared to Momota’s 15 from 21. On the other hand, Gemke has yet to win a game from the maestro but will be happy with his improving form after an injury-plagued 2021 season.

The star badminton player thanked everyone for their support.

“French Open 2022 Champion! Thank you so much for all your support as always. Both at the stadium and here on SoMe. Also a big thanks to my coach PK and my team for their hard work as always! Last but not least, thanks to my sponsors for your continued support,” said Axelsen in a tweet.

He also congratulated his countryman and is looking forward to returning back to home.

“A big congrats to Gemke on a great week as well! Now I cannot wait to get back to my girls at home. See you Paris,” he said.

20221030-213804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thomas and Uber Cup: Indian men’s and women’s teams lose final...

    Meditation helps overcome stress: Sindhu

    National Games: Injured Sindhu to attend Opening Ceremony, to miss badminton...

    French Open badminton: Lakshya to meet Srikanth in opening round; tough...