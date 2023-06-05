SPORTSTENNISWORLD

French Open: Jabeur races past Pera to make maiden Roland-Garros quarterfinal

NewsWire
0
0

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia secured her maiden berth in the French Open quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Bernarda Pera, here on Monday.

Roland-Garros was the sole major at which the Tunisian had not reached the last eight, but that hoodoo was finally lifted following her fourth-round triumph.

Jabeur will next face either No.14 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia or Sara Sorribes Tormo as she bids to reach a third Grand Slam semifinal.

Through the first half of the match, Jabeur was able to find some of her trademark magic when it mattered: a trio of drop shots to break for 3-0, a pair of sumptuous passes to break for 5-2.

In the second set, she found her rhythm with her forehand and was able to power through the home stretch.

The No.7 seed has now completed the full set of Grand Slam quarterfinals in her career.

She becomes the 15th active player to accomplish this feat, joining Venus Williams, Angelique Kerber, Victoria Azarenka, Simona Halep, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Petra Kvitova, Sloane Stephens, Karolina Pliskova, Vera Zvonareva, Madison Keys, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Elina Svitolina, Kaia Kanepi and Aryna Sabalenka, who hit that milestone the previous day.

20230605-175603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I’ve been fortunate enough to have spoken to Dhoni a couple...

    Tributes pour in for Rod Marsh who passes away at 74

    French Open: Wildcard Jeanjean routs Pliskova; Badosa, Pegula survive three-setters

    IANS IPL Turning Point: Rabada, Arshdeep’s death-overs bowling seals CSK’s fate