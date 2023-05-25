SPORTSTENNISWORLD

French Open: Mirra Andreeva qualify for maiden grand slam main draw

NewsWire
0
0

Mirra Andreeva of Russia completed a 7-6(8), 6-4 victory over Colombian top seed Camila Osorio to reach the first Grand Slam main draw of her career at the French Open, here on Thursday.

In her maiden Grand Slam qualifying campaign, the 16-year-old needed just under two hours to complete the win and entered the women’s singles event having not dropped a set through three rounds of qualifying.

Andreeva was unranked just 14 months ago, but has risen to No.143 after winning two ITF W60 titles and reaching the last 16 in Madrid in the past two months.

She is the youngest player in the Top 300, and her 2023 professional record now stands at 20-2. Roland Garros will be her third tour-level main draw.

On the other hand, Osorio had also been in fine clay-court form, having reached the third round in Madrid and fourth round in Rome to return to the Top 100.

The Colombian has a strong chance of snagging one of the four lucky loser spots in the main draw.

20230525-191202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The door is very much open: Gavin Larsen hopes Trent Boult...

    Seven-day quarantine for Indian shooters in Zagreb

    Tata Open Maharashtra: Yuki Bhambri gets off to a flying start,...

    Covid watch: Shooter Amber Hill withdrawn after testing positive