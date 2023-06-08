SPORTSTENNISWORLD

French Open: Miyu Kato, Tim Puetz clinch mixed doubles title

NewsWire
0
0

Japan’s Miyu Kato and Germany’s Tim Puetz clinched the French Open mixed doubles title on Thursday, defeating Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus 4-6, 6-4, [10-6] in the final, here.

The French Open is Kato’s first Grand Slam title and capped off an emotional week for the 28-year-old Japanese doubles specialist, who was disqualified from the women’s doubles competition after inadvertently hitting a ball girl with a ball in the third-round match.

“It has been really challenging for me for the past few days. I want to thank all the players, coaches, everyone for their heartfelt messages of support,” Kato was quoted as saying by WTA.

Andreescu and Venus climbed from a break down to take the opening set (4-6) but Kato and Puetz struck back to level the match, taking the second set 6-4.

The Japanese/German duo built a 6-3 lead in the tiebreak after Venus struck a double-fault down 4-3 and Kato followed with courageous work at the net to extend the lead.

Kato and Puetz rode their momentum to the win, sealing the match after Venus’ forehand fell into the net.

20230608-182805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anger brews among Bayern fans over Flick departure

    Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur leave The Hundred, return to India

    Super50 Cup: Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana set for final (Preview)

    PKL 8: Tamil Thalaivas thrash Bengaluru Bulls in Southern Derby