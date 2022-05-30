Jessica Pegula rallied from a set down to defeat Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the last eight in the French Open here on Monday.

A quarterfinalist in back-to-back years at the Australian Open in 2021 and 2022, Pegula’s best prior result in Paris was a third round showing last year. She didn’t lose a set in her first three rounds to break new ground in 2022, but dropped serve twice against Begu to fall behind.

The No.11 seed American trailed by a break for much of the first set, but came back strongly to secure the 2 hour, 8-minute win. Pegula broke Begu’s serve in the fourth game of the second and third sets to take leads she never relinquished.

Pegula had previously never won a set against Begu. The Romanian won their first two meetings, including at the WTA 250 in Melbourne to start this season.

20220530-235938