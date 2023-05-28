SPORTSTENNISWORLD

French Open: Tsitsipas quells Vesely challenge in four sets in first-round clash

NewsWire
0
0

In with a chance to take over the World No.1 rankings by winning the title, Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas faced a stern test as he made a winning start at the French Open here on Sunday.

Tsitsipas, hoping to improve on his appearance in the final two years ago, arrived at Roland-Garros without a clay-court trophy this year. He survived a stern test, winning 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(7) against the towering Czech lefty Jiri Vesely in his men’s singles opener on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

That paved way for a second-round meeting with qualifier Emilio Nava or Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

Despite reaching his second major final at the Australian Open in January, two-time Monte-Carlo Masters champion Tsitsipas arrived here with his standout result on the red dirt in recent years being a runner-up showing to Carlos Alcaraz in Barcelona.

In the pair’s first tour-level meeting, the fifth seed Tsitsipas knew he can’t underestimate the 198cm Vesely.

A former world No.35, Vesely already had plenty of notable victims to his name, including being only the second man after Marat Safin to own an unbeaten record from multiple meetings with Novak Djokovic.

Vesely was in control of the opening set when he served for it at 5-4 only to turn in his first rusty game of the match. It ended up costing him the set and before he knew it, Tsitsipas had opened up a two-set advantage on an ace.

Vesely landed his first break since the opening set at the most opportune of moments, breaking to take the third set and threatening to take the contest into the deciding fifth set when he held four set points in the ensuing tiebreak.

The Greek star held his ground and closed out the three-hour, 16-minute encounter with a forehand winner in the tie-break.

While both players were effective on serve, it was Tsitsipas who clocked more winners — 58 to 31, while his unforced error count was seven fewer than the Czech’s 37.

20230528-215601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Coco sweeps singles and doubles titles in Parma

    Adelaide International 1: Jabeur advances to quarters with win over Cirstea

    Aleksander Ceferin re-elected UEFA President unopposed until 2027

    Fourth Test: Rohit Sharma’s gritty ton puts India ahead (Ld)