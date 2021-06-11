Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova could become the first woman since Mary Pierce of France in 2000 to clinch both the singles and doubles French Open titles after the 25-year-old advanced on Friday to the final with partner Katerina Siniakova .

Barbora and Katerina defeated Polish-American pair Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera 6-1, 6-2 on Friday.

Barbora and Katerina will meet Poland’s Iga Swiatek and American Bethanie Mattek-Sands — who overcame Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania and Nadia Podoroska of Argentina 6-3, 6-4 — in the final.

In 2018, Barbora, who has set up a title clash in women’s singles against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, was ranked world No.1 in doubles.

Together, Barbora and Katerina are headed to their fourth major final as a team, and second at French Open.

Barbora and Katerina won the French Open and Wimbledon titles together in 2018. Barobra will return to the No.1 spot in doubles rankings should she triumph with her partner.

In just their third tournament together, Bethanie and Iga are in their first final as a team.

