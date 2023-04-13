WORLD

French pension reform protests wane ahead of crucial court ruling

NewsWire
Around 3,80,000 people participated in the 12th nationwide general mobilisation organised by the unions against the government’s pension reform plan, the French Interior Ministry said.

However, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), France’s largest union, claimed that the number of protesters exceeded one million.

An important ruling over the pension reform will be carried out by France’s Constitutional Council on Friday. By Friday evening, the Council is expected to decide whether it approves the controversial pension reform plan or denies part of the reform text.

Additionally, the Council is expected to make a ruling on the left wing’s proposal for a referendum over the pension reform, Xinhua news agency reported.

Due to concerns over unauthorised gatherings that could put pressure on its decision, the Paris police issued a decree banning protests near the Constitutional Council until Saturday.

On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne utilised an article of the country’s Constitution to pass the controversial pension reform bill without a vote in the National Assembly after two no-confidence motions against the government failed to gain a majority in the National Assembly. As a result, the reform bill is considered adopted.

In January, the French Prime Minister presented details of the pension reform plan, which includes gradually raising the legal retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 by three months a year, and introducing a guaranteed minimum pension. Under the plan, starting in 2027, at least 43 years of work would be required to be eligible for a full pension.

20230414-041603

