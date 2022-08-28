WORLD

French PM announces 1.5bn euros green fund

NewsWire
0
0

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has announced a green fund of 1.5 billion euros ($1.5 billion) for local authorities to accelerate the ecological transition in the country.

In an interview with French daily newspaper Le Parisien, the prime minister said that the green fund will help local authorities to “implement solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change”, Xinhua news agency reported.

Borne said she would present an energy plan and a longer-term action plan on ecological planning later in the fall.

“With this plan to accelerate the ecological transition, we will act in all areas of our lives, (such as) buildings, transport, industry, agriculture, water management,” she said.

“Climate change is no longer a risk, but a reality, it is here. Each of us has experienced it this summer. Therefore, we must act quickly to adapt. It is important that we tell the truth to the French,” said Borne.

“Those who make-believe that there is a magic measure to meet the climate challenges are lying to the French,” she said.

The French can be “reassured” as the government will not let “energy prices explode”, she added.

20220828-070204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UNGA pushes UNSC reform negotiations to next session; India looks at...

    Imran Khan’s household expenses of Rs 5 million were borne by...

    Shooting, archery, wrestling, judo apply for inclusion in Victoria 2026 Commonwealth...

    Ukraine to get 70 fighter jets from Poland, Slovakia & Bulgaria