French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has arrived in Algiers for a two-day visit to boost cooperation with Algeria.

Leading a delegation of 16 senior officials, she held talks with her Algerian counterpart Ayman Benabderrahmane and laid a wreath of flowers before the Martyrs’ Memorial to commemorate the victims of the Algerian War of Independence, which lasted from 1954 to 1962, Xinhua news agency reported.

Amid the ongoing international energy crisis, analysts say Borne’s visit aims to boost cooperation between France and Algeria, notably in the gas field.

Her visit to Algeria came six weeks after the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron in late August.

