Several French politicians, including President Emmanuel Macron, have called for dialogues between TotalEnergies protesters and the company as strikes have led to fuel-related panics.

Several Total service stations have been closed in the country, provoking fear of fuel shortage, reports Xinhua news agency.

The strikers’ actions are leading to a decrease in fuel deliveries, and service stations are out of stock of petrol or diesel.

At a press conference of the European summit in Prague on Friday, Macron also called on the workers of TotalEnergies who are still on strike for “responsibility”.

“I really call on the management and employee representatives of these companies to take responsibility so that these wage negotiations, since that is what it is about, should succeed and do not penalize the French,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Friday.

Minister Delegate for Transport Clement Beaune told French news channel LCI that the government is doing “everything” so that the current issue can be solved in the coming days.

He said that the government is also “in connection with TotalEnergies to try to facilitate social dialogue”.

“Those who can wait a little bit, do not rush to the gas stations, because that will worsen the problem,” said Beaune.

Speaking to the FranceInfo radio on Friday, Minister Delegate for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Olivia Gregoire called on companies to consider the demands of the workers on strike for an increase in wages.

The strike started on September 27, forcing the company to shut down temporarily the country’s largest refinery in the Normandy region the following day.

The General Confederation of Labour demands a 10-per cent wage hike for 2022, more employment opportunities, and a massive investment plan in France.

20221008-122403