WORLD

French Prez calls on nation to withstand domestic, int’l crises

NewsWire
0
0

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has called on the nation to withstand the different crises that France, Europe and the whole world are going through.

Speaking to French daily news France 2 in an interview entitled “The World in Crises”, Macron said the country’s goal is to restart building nuclear reactors in order to have 45 nuclear reactors in operation by January 2023, compared to 30 out of 56 operational today, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the country will turn from coal to nuclear and renewable energies, in an effort to tackle climate change.

Macron named three “axis” to face crises: reducing energy consumption, producing more nuclear energy and developing renewable energies.

Speaking of the fuel shortages across France due to strikes at refineries, Macron promised the situation of service stations will return to normal in the coming week.

20221013-073006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Assailant shot dead after killing 4 in Israel

    Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked in video viral

    S.Korean fighter jet makes emergency landing due to ‘avionic system issues’

    Musk denies affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife (Ld)