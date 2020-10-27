Canindia News

French-speaking and bilingual applicants to receive additional points in Express Entry program

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino recently announced that French-speaking and bilingual candidates will receive additional points under the Express Entry system.  This change is expected to help deliver on the government’s commitment to reach the target of 4.4% French-speaking immigrant admissions outside Quebec by 2023.

While French-speaking immigration to Canada outside of Quebec has been increasing, recent data indicates that existing selection tools will not be sufficient to reach the 4.4% target by 2023. Awarding additional points to candidates with strong French language skills via Express Entry could increase French-speaking immigrant admissions to the 4.4% target by 2023. Making progress towards reaching this target will be facilitated by an eventual easing of travel restrictions associated with the global pandemic, immigration officials said.

The change  will see the current number of points increase from 15 to 25 for French-speaking candidates and from 30 to 50 for bilingual candidates. This comes after the Trudeau government initially awarded points in June 2017 to candidates with strong French language skills.

“Supporting the development of Francophone minority communities outside of Quebec is part of this government’s plan for economic growth and long-term prosperity throughout the country. It is also the right thing to do to help support Francophone communities right across Canada. We will continue to attract Francophone immigrants to make sure that Francophone minority communities flourish,” said Minister Mendicino.

Express Entry is an online system used to manage applications for permanent residence from skilled workers.

