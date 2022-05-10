INDIA

French woman held at IGI airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 73.5 lakh

A French woman was held here at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 73.5 lakh.

A senior customs official said that gold jewellery and coins collectively weighing 1.64 kg were recovered from the woman, who was identified as Leslie Marie-Rose Lajeanne.

She had arrived from France by an Air India flight, the official added.

A case of illegal import of gold has been lodged against Lajeanne by the Customs department and she has been placed under arrest.

“On personal search ten gold bangles, one gold chain and sixtyfive gold coins, collectively weighing 1,645 grams having tariff value of Rs. 73,48,359 were recovered from her possession,” the official elaborated.

