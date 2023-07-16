INDIA

French woman hit by meteorite while having coffee on terrace

NewsWire
0
0

In an extremely rare astronomical event, a French woman was hit by a meteorite while having coffee on terrace with her friend, the media reported.

According to French newspaper Les Dernieres Nouvelles d’Alsace (DNA), the woman was hit in the ribs by a mysterious pebble.

“I heard a big ‘Poom’ coming from the roof next to us. In the second that followed, I felt a shock on the ribs. I thought it was an animal, a bat!” the woman was quoted as saying.

“We thought it was a piece of cement, the one we apply to the ridge tiles. But it didn’t have the colour.”

To understand what stuck her she got the rock checked by a local roofer who suggested it to be a meteorite. Following this, she got the rock examined by geologist Dr Thierry Rebmann, who confirmed its extra-terrestrial origins.

The rock appeared to contain a mixture of iron and silicon, and could be a meteorite, Rebmann was quoted as saying to the local paper. All the pieces of the meteorite that have been recovered weighed more than 100 gms, the report said.

The geologist added that the phenomenon of people being struck by such objects is extremely rare. Meteorites are “space rocks” that survive their journey through the Earth’s atmosphere and hit the ground.

These objects — known as meteoroids when they are in space — range in size from dust grains to small asteroids. Almost 50 tonnes of meteoritic material is estimated to fall to Earth every day, according to NASA.

“It’s very rare, in our temperate environments, to find them,” Rebmann was quoted as saying.

“They merge with other elements. On the other hand, in a desert environment, we can find them more easily.” The first confirmed case of a meteorite directly striking a person occurred in the US in 1954, where a woman was struck by an 3.6 kg stony meteorite that crashed through her roof, leaving her with severe bruising.

2023071640026

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Everything recorded in tears who lost their loved ones: Rahul

    On a quest for chemical-free veggies?

    Rothesay International: Madison Keys eases past Gauff to reach final after...

    LS: Rare display of unity by Congress, Trinamool in protest over...