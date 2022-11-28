INDIALIFESTYLE

Frequent intrusions in human habitats prompt Bengal forest dept to conduct bear census

NewsWire
0
0

Reports of frequent intrusions into human habitations in the Terai and Dooars forest zones in North Bengal, especially in the tea gardens located in the area, have prompted the West Bengal forest department to conduct a census of Asiatic black bears in the state.

Forest department sources said that since the last one year, especially with the advent of the winter season, the movement of Asiatic bears have been noticed in certain unusual pockets of Terai and Dooars regions, which were not frequented by these animals before.

The officials feel that there has been an increase in the number of bears in the region, which is prompting them to scatter into human habitations.

“A workshop has been held in the area for bear census. If everything goes as planned, the census work will start from next month,” an official said.

Forest department sources said that since the past one year, Asiatic black bears have been spotted in the pockets adjacent to Malbazar, Dhupguri, Madarihat and Buxa in North Bengal.

In the last 15 days, as many as six bears were rescued by the forest department from these pockets. These unusual frequenting led to man-animal conflict in the region, in which one person was killed and some others were injured in bear attack.

An Asiatic black bear was also killed in the process.

“The first move to stop this man-animal conflict is to conduct a census following which the reasons will be identified as to why the Asiatic black bears are coming down from the mountains to the plains and inhibiting human habitations, especially the tea garden areas. Shortage of food can be a reason for this. After the census is completed, the forest department can consider the next steps on preventing man-animal conflict,” a forest official said.

Meanwhile, local wildlife activists have welcomed the move. They feel the state government should also hold an awareness drive in the tea garden areas to prevent this man-animal conflict.

20221128-201804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    France honoured to be ‘spotlight’ in IFFI: French Ambassador

    Mandaviya releases 1st commercial batch of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech’s new...

    Youth brutally beaten to death in Bihar’s Katihar

    UP to witness wave of change, says Chhattisgarh CM