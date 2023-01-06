A new CCTV footage has emerged on Friday in which Anjali and Nidhi are seen on a scooter with a man. In the footage, the person is seen dropping them near Anjali’s residence.

Nidhi then went to Anjali’s house and later, both proceeded towards the hotel for the party at a hotel in Rohini on New Year eve.

Sources said that during the party at the hotel, the duo had an argument and the manager had asked them to leave.

They left the hotel around 1.30 a.m. on January 1 on scooty, half an hour before Anjali, 20, met with an accident and she was dragged by the car beneath which she got stuck for several kilometres, leading to her painful death.

Meanwhile, all the seven accused — Ashutosh, Ankush Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthun and Manoj Mittal are in police custody.

Ashutosh was arrested on Friday from the Budh Vihar area while Ankush, who was on the run, surrendered at Sultanpuri police station on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, sources also claimed that Deepak Khanna, one of the accused, was in fact at home all day and was asked by the other accused to take the blame since he was the only person with a driving licence.

Deepak even brought auto-rickshaw of his uncle to take the accused to their homes.

Sources said that Ashutosh, the Maruti Baleno owner and Ankush, who is also the brother of another accused Amit had talks with the five accused.

As Amit did not have a driving licence, Deepak was told to tell police that he was in the driving seat at the time of incident.

There were only four persons — Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthun and Manoj Mittal — in the car at the time of incident, according to sources.

